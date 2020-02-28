Ren (REN) Price Tops $0.0532

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Ren token can now be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Tidex, UEX and IDEX. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Ren has a market cap of $45.23 million and $1.71 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00515280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.92 or 0.06692141 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00066044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030340 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005487 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011571 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,903,651 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, OKEx, Huobi Global, Tidex, Binance, UEX, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

