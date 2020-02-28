Renold’s (RNO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Renold (LON:RNO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON RNO opened at GBX 10.88 ($0.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 million and a P/E ratio of 4.18. Renold has a 12-month low of GBX 12.86 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.59.

Renold Company Profile

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

