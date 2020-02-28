Rentberry 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $383.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Rentberry has a total market cap of $58,264.00 and approximately $383.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.05 or 0.02465649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00217099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00046387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.