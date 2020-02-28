Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 495 ($6.51) price objective (up previously from GBX 460 ($6.05)) on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 477 ($6.27).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

LON RTO opened at GBX 483 ($6.35) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.13. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 327.90 ($4.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 511.80 ($6.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 483.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 457.40.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.