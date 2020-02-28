Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Republic Services worth $16,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

NYSE:RSG traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.26. 3,320,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,158. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

