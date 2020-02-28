Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 28th (AMWD, BCOR, BCTF, BEBE, BECN, BPOP, CDEV, CDNA, CLGX, CLW)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 28th:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to a hold rating.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDISY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

