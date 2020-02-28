Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mersana Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.64) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.63). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 201,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2,211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

