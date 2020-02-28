Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Toll Brothers Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TOL. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

NYSE:TOL opened at $38.01 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 68,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,278,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,096,000 after buying an additional 1,469,006 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after buying an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,766,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after buying an additional 101,676 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.