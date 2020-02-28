Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.26.

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.90.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$71.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.61. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$67.17 and a 52 week high of C$76.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.82. The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.98 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

