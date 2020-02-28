Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Northview Apartment Reit’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:NVU)

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Northview Apartment Reit in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Northview Apartment Reit’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Northview Apartment Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 26th.

Northview Apartment Reit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04.

