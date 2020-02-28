Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 28th (ACO.X, ADSK, AQN, AY, BTO, CAR.UN, CAS, CHP.UN, CHS, CJ)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 28th:

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.50 to C$52.00.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$54.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$54.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corp from $127.00 to $150.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) was given a C$6.50 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$61.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$60.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) was given a C$60.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corp from $2.40 to $2.80. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) was given a C$2.75 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Corp from $80.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.50 to C$17.00.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corp from $86.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corp from $125.00 to $120.00. Bank of America Corp currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$33.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$34.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) was given a C$1.90 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corp from $130.00 to $127.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $11.00 to $7.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$0.85 to C$0.60. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.85.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$2.25 to C$1.60.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.40. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corp from $80.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$9.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$9.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$39.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) was given a C$52.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$32.50.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$31.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$80.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$69.00 to C$70.00.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) was given a C$4.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.75.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was given a C$58.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$61.00.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$16.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target cut by Bank of America Corp from $200.00 to $193.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$2.85 to C$3.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$37.50 to C$46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$19.00.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$13.50.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.75 to C$13.25.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$1.30 to C$1.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$1.20 to C$1.00.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$1.30 to C$1.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) was given a C$1.30 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$1.85 to C$1.60. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$78.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$79.00.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) was given a C$5.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was given a C$23.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) was given a C$6.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) was given a C$15.50 price target by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $17.50 to $16.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) was given a C$0.25 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$98.00 to C$99.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$104.00 to C$102.00.

