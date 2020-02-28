Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 28th (AOX, BAS, BNZL, BRBY, CRDA, ENI, FNTN, HTG, HWDN, IAG)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 28th:

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €68.00 ($79.07) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €64.00 ($74.42) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,625 ($60.84) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €15.00 ($17.44) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €15.00 ($17.44) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 402 ($5.29) to GBX 398 ($5.24). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 600 ($7.89). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 777 ($10.22) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 845 ($11.12). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 550 ($7.23). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €245.00 ($284.88) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €247.00 ($287.21) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05). Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 593 ($7.80) to GBX 549 ($7.22). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

