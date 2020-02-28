Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 28th (APA, BIG, BMRN, DISCA, EIX, FTI, HAS, IRTC, OYST, PE)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 28th:

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $32.00 to $27.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target lowered by Cfra from $24.00 to $15.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from to .

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target lowered by Cfra from $35.00 to $28.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price boosted by Cfra from $62.00 to $65.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $22.00 to $16.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from to .

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $107.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from to .

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price target reduced by Cfra from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from to .

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target raised by Cfra from $158.00 to $162.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from to .

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from to .

