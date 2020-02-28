Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 28th (BAS, DNLM, FLTR, MEURV, NFLX, RIO, RMG, TKA, VTC)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 28th:

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €77.00 ($89.53) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,325 ($17.43) to GBX 1,445 ($19.01). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 8,900 ($117.07) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81). Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €290.00 ($337.21) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $440.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,550 ($59.85) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32). Deutsche Bank AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €13.00 ($15.12) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

