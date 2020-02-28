Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Gogo (GOGO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) recently:

2/26/2020 – Gogo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – Gogo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/18/2020 – Gogo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Gogo was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Gogo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

2/4/2020 – Gogo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – Gogo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/18/2020 – Gogo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – Gogo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – Gogo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2020 – Gogo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Gogo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Gogo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of GOGO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. 3,056,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,675. Gogo Inc has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $7.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gogo by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,713,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after buying an additional 604,611 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 34.8% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gogo by 612.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 637,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 548,364 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 277,146 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gogo by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,284,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 224,319 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

