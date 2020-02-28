Research Analysts Set Expectations for Element Fleet Management Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$12.50 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$7.27 and a 52 week high of C$13.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.72.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

