Research Analysts Set Expectations for Verso Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verso in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.24 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $16.79 on Friday. Verso has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Verso in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verso in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Verso in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Verso by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

