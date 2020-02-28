Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 28th (BATS, ENGIY, EVR, HIK, HTG, LGEN, MNDI, MPGPF, MRSN, MRW)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 28th:

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

EVRAZ (LON:EVR) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Mondi (LON:MNDI) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an outperform rating. They currently have GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,800 ($23.68).

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on the stock.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO). The firm issued an underperform rating and a GBX 932 ($12.26) target price on the stock.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has GBX 920 ($12.10) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 860 ($11.31).

