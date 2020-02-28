Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 28th (ABR, ACRE, AIMT, AMPH, ANIP, ARTNA, ASR, AYX, AZUL, BFAM)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 28th:

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.