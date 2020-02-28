Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Primary Health Properties (PHP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Primary Health Properties (LON: PHP):

2/13/2020 – Primary Health Properties had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 168 ($2.21) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 160 ($2.10).

2/12/2020 – Primary Health Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/12/2020 – Primary Health Properties had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Primary Health Properties had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Primary Health Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/5/2020 – Primary Health Properties had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/27/2020 – Primary Health Properties was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 130 ($1.71).

1/17/2020 – Primary Health Properties was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 147 ($1.93).

1/14/2020 – Primary Health Properties had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/7/2020 – Primary Health Properties had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON PHP opened at GBX 148.60 ($1.95) on Friday. Primary Health Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 119.60 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.40 ($2.15). The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -17.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 146.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.40. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.71%.

In related news, insider Stephen Kell sold 22,496 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10), for a total transaction of £35,993.60 ($47,347.54). Also, insider Richard Howell acquired 28,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £45,970.74 ($60,471.90).

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

