Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) vs. Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHYF) Head to Head Analysis

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revance Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics $410,000.00 2,448.04 -$142.57 million ($3.67) -6.06 Innate Pharma $110.96 million 3.81 $3.60 million N/A N/A

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Revance Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Revance Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics N/A -85.27% -53.97% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Revance Therapeutics and Innate Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00 Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $30.63, suggesting a potential upside of 37.27%. Innate Pharma has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.86%. Given Innate Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innate Pharma is more favorable than Revance Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Revance Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Revance Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine. It is also developing DAXI for forehead lines and lateral canthal lines; DaxibotulinumtoxinA Topical for therapeutic and aesthetic applications; and OnabotulinumtoxinA, a biosimilar to BOTOX. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Mylan Ireland Limited for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of a biosimilar to BOTOX. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils. The company also provides Lirilumab (IPH2102/BMS-986015), a human monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between KIR2DL-1,-2,-3 inhibitory receptors and their ligands; IPH52, an anti-CD39 antibody for immuno-oncology; IPH53, an anti-CD73 antibody for immuno-oncology; and IPH4301, an anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody to treat oncology. In addition, it offers a commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, an oncology product for treating hairy cell leukemia. The company has licensing agreements with AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi. Innate Pharma S.A. has a clinical trial collaboration with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Marseille, France.

