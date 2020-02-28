Reviewing Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) & Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anpac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health -33.84% -10.37% -8.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and Guardant Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anpac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health $214.38 million 33.80 -$85.06 million ($0.84) -91.86

Anpac Bio-Medical Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardant Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and Guardant Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anpac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Guardant Health 0 0 7 0 3.00

Guardant Health has a consensus price target of $109.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.91%. Given Guardant Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than Anpac Bio-Medical Science.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Guardant Health shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Guardant Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Guardant Health beats Anpac Bio-Medical Science on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anpac Bio-Medical Science

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications. It also provides LUNAR-1 for minimal residual disease and recurrence detection in cancer survivors. In addition, the company is developing LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical trial referral, and liquid biopsy testing development and support services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

