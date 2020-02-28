Reviewing Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 13.48% 8.22% 0.69% Codorus Valley Bancorp 18.79% 9.99% 1.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Guaranty Bancshares and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $83.67 million 1.81 $14.21 million $1.61 10.61 Codorus Valley Bancorp $99.23 million 2.02 $18.65 million N/A N/A

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal and mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania primarily in York and Lancaster County; and Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County in Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.