Reviewing Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) & Acerus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TRLPF)

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Correvio Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Correvio Pharma and Acerus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Correvio Pharma 0 4 2 0 2.33 Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Correvio Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 1,073.91%.

Risk & Volatility

Correvio Pharma has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Correvio Pharma and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Correvio Pharma -121.25% -1,022.22% -60.87% Acerus Pharmaceuticals -254.66% -346.72% -94.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Correvio Pharma and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Correvio Pharma $28.67 million 0.89 -$16.58 million ($0.89) -0.52 Acerus Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 0.00 -$18.79 million N/A N/A

Correvio Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Correvio Pharma beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease. It offers the Brinavess and Aggrastat products to customers such as physicians, patients, and healthcare systems. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

