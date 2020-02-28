Reviewing Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) & Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Gold Golden Lines and Consolidated Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold Golden Lines -8.07% -56.13% -3.47% Consolidated Communications -1.53% -1.25% -0.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Internet Gold Golden Lines and Consolidated Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Consolidated Communications 1 1 1 0 2.00

Consolidated Communications has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential downside of 7.56%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than Internet Gold Golden Lines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold Golden Lines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Internet Gold Golden Lines and Consolidated Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold Golden Lines $2.49 billion N/A -$191.00 million N/A N/A Consolidated Communications $1.34 billion 0.34 -$20.38 million ($0.05) -124.40

Consolidated Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Internet Gold Golden Lines.

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats Internet Gold Golden Lines on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internet Gold Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services. It also engages in the development and maintenance of communication infrastructure, as well as provision of communication services to other communications providers; online shopping and classified ads; and engages in the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is a subsidiary of Eurocom Communications Ltd.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services that include local phone and long-distance service packages for business customers; and sells business equipment and provides related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services, as well as rents customer premises equipment. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; other in-demand streaming content; and network access services, including interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access. Further, the company engages in telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support services, and other miscellaneous activities. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 902 thousand voice connections, 779 thousand data connections, and 93 thousand video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

