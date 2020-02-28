Reviewing Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) and Otonomy (OTCMKTS:OTIC)

Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) and Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Parnell Pharmaceuticals and Otonomy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parnell Pharmaceuticals $14.67 million 0.15 -$17.73 million N/A N/A Otonomy $750,000.00 129.15 -$50.37 million ($1.65) -1.91

Parnell Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Otonomy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Otonomy shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Otonomy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Parnell Pharmaceuticals and Otonomy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parnell Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Otonomy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Otonomy has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Otonomy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Otonomy is more favorable than Parnell Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otonomy has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Parnell Pharmaceuticals and Otonomy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parnell Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Otonomy -6,516.78% -72.06% -45.67%

Summary

Parnell Pharmaceuticals beats Otonomy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal  U.S., Production Animal  Rest of World, and Contract Manufacturing. It markets various products, including estroPLAN and GONAbreed reproductive hormone products for breeding programs in dairy and beef cows; and Zydax for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) in dogs and horses; and Glyde, a nutraceutical product aids in the treatment of OA for dogs, as well as Reviderm, an anti-microbial liquid bandage for use in companion animals. The company is also developing various products, such as PAR121 for bone-related diseases and injuries in dogs, cats, and horses; and PAR122 for atopic dermatitis and other dermatological conditions, as well as PROCEPT, a next generation breeding program. Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties. In addition, the company develops OTO-510, a sustained-exposure formulation of small molecule otoprotectant for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss; and OTO-6XX induces hair cell regeneration for the treatment of severe hearing loss. The company has license agreements with University of California and DURECT Corporation. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

