Reviewing Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRL)

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) and Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

7.0% of Seadrill shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Petroteq Energy and Seadrill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Seadrill 0 1 0 0 2.00

Seadrill has a consensus target price of $304.00, indicating a potential upside of 27,536.36%. Given Seadrill’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seadrill is more favorable than Petroteq Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petroteq Energy and Seadrill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroteq Energy $60,000.00 243.48 -$15.79 million N/A N/A Seadrill $1.25 billion 0.44 -$4.48 billion N/A N/A

Petroteq Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seadrill.

Risk & Volatility

Petroteq Energy has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill has a beta of 2.86, meaning that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Petroteq Energy and Seadrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroteq Energy N/A -25.33% -20.07% Seadrill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Seadrill beats Petroteq Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc. engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah. Petroteq Energy Inc. also designs and develops a blockchain-power supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments. The company operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offer services encompassing drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. The Jack-up Rigs segment offers drilling services, completion and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. The Other segment engages in management services to third parties and related parties. Seadrill was founded on May 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.