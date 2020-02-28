Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Revolve Group worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 45,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 2,354.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $262,203.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,208.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,330. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 24.60. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.