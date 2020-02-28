Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Director Sells $114,760.80 in Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,093. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,239,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,726,000 after buying an additional 357,979 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

