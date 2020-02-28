RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 30th total of 27,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In related news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 28,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $174,140.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Turfler sold 9,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $60,780.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,282.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,879 shares of company stock worth $269,474 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in RF Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 259,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 68,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

RF Industries stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 33,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,825. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.28.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. RF Industries had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

