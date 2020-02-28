Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 14,291 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Warrior Met Coal worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth $302,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

HCC traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 79,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,233. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

