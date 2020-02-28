Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,963 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of TriNet Group worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,699,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TriNet Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 334,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 152,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TriNet Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 325,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 87,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 66,607 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In other TriNet Group news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,104 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $67,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,974. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNET traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.85. TriNet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.