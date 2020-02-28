Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,177 Shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Standex Int’l worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Standex Int’l by 6.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 229,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 32,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 52.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of SXI stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.43. Standex Int’l Corp. has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $83.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $190.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Standex Int’l Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

