Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,435 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Rapid7 worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1,438.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rapid7 by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,342,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $490,843.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,299,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,290 shares of company stock worth $5,437,926. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,715. Rapid7 Inc has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.24.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

