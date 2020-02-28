Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,629 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Irhythm Technologies worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 109,842 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,183,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,602,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $98.07.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

