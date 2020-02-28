Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,925 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Encore Capital Group worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $959.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $39.19.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

