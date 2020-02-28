Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,785 Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Greenbrier Companies worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

GBX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. 16,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

