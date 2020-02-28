Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Addus Homecare worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 203.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADUS. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

Shares of ADUS stock traded down $9.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,640. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $104.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.79.

In other news, insider Darby Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $851,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $2,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,108,743.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock worth $3,458,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

