Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Marten Transport worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 0.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Marten Transport by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRTN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,049. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.42. Marten Transport, Ltd has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTN. BidaskClub raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

