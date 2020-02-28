Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Lindsay worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lindsay by 283.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the third quarter worth about $218,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 24.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $101.03. 5,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.66 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.79.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 85.52%.

In related news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $323,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

