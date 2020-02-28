Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Luminex worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 132,358 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at $2,677,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,521,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Luminex by 1,177.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 62,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Luminex during the third quarter worth about $1,116,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Luminex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of Luminex stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.89 and a beta of 0.83. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,105.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

