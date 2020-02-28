Rhumbline Advisers Buys 22,560 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Vector Group worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Vector Group by 95.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Vector Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 453,272 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $5,806,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $71,875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $80,958,914 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VGR. ValuEngine cut Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

VGR traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $11.53. 126,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,464. Vector Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

