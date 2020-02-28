Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,777 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.81. 50,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,422. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $109.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 3.43.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

