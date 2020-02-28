Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,984 Shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,137.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOLD remained flat at $$59.97 on Friday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOLD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Audentes Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

