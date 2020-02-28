Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,925 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Core-Mark worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Core-Mark by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. 9,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,132. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CORE. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

