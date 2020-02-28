Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,452 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Regenxbio worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,270,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Regenxbio by 1.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Regenxbio by 190.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,543 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regenxbio by 22.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 263,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 48,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Regenxbio by 10.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. 33,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,009. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.83. Regenxbio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 268.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regenxbio news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $296,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.