Rhumbline Advisers Buys New Shares in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Envista as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $173,000.

NVST stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. 121,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,347. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

