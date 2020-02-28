Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Pattern Energy Group worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 241.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 158,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,442 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.75 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

NASDAQ PEGI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. 377,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,128. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Pattern Energy Group Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

