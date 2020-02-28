Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $16.89. 160,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.93 million, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

