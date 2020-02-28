Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of Stewart Information Services worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,237,000 after buying an additional 643,490 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th.

Shares of STC traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $36.19. 3,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.50. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.93 per share, with a total value of $818,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,894.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,900 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $76,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,405,191.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,572 shares of company stock valued at $104,210. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

